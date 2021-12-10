Graphlinq Protocol Price Tops $0.0308 on Exchanges (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and $648,034.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00039695 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.49 or 0.00208809 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

