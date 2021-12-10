Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Research analysts at Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GTBAF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Great Bear Resources from C$23.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Great Bear Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBAF traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.00. 340,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,381. Great Bear Resources has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

