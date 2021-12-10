Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $38.35. 1,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.4639 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th.

About Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

