Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Position Raised by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. accounts for 4.2% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 6.84% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $19,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $326.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.41% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

