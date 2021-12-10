Grid+ (GRID) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $240,102.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $54.66 million and approximately $240,102.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00040050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006977 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

