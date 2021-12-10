Grin Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $24.65 million and $2.93 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,212.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.86 or 0.08275601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00314451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.37 or 0.00925842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00076717 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00400567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00281462 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 91,253,100 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

