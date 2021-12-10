GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 503,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,728,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

GTEC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)

GTEC Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady in and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

