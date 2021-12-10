GYEN Price Hits $0.0087 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One GYEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $23.89 million and $11.30 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GYEN has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.35 or 0.08275013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00084641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,837.44 or 0.99803542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002788 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.