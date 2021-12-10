H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 225 at UBS Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from SEK 235 to SEK 225 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. 82,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,086. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.