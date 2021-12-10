H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.39

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.39 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 229,936 shares changing hands.

HEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on H2O Innovation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.42 million and a PE ratio of 81.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.39.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$38.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

