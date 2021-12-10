Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) 1-Day Volume Hits $114,389.00

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $114,389.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00041254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 339,285,026 coins. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

