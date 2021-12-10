HaloDAO (RNBW) Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $416,972.29 and $25,303.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0744 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.13 or 0.08251315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00083062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.41 or 0.99820284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00056835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002755 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

