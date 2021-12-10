Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

NASDAQ HALO traded up $3.29 on Friday, hitting $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,054. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,599. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

