Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.15

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and traded as low as $9.84. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 117,224 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95.

About Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

