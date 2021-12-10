Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Acquires $10,955.00 in Stock

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Richard Schmidtke bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Schmidtke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Richard Schmidtke bought 8,500 shares of Harbor Custom Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $19,465.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCDI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. 4,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,833. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCDI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 38.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 126,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 87.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.