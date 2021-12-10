Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 1,192 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 130.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $607.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $627.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $639.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $447.82 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

