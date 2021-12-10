Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 3,522 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $209,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.8% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,594 shares of company stock worth $12,027,006 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $232.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $241.18. The company has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.09 and its 200 day moving average is $210.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

