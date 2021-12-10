Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $230.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.32 and its 200-day moving average is $201.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $230.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

