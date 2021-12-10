Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,950,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 140.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,952.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,873.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,712.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

