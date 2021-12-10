Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 1,057 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,847,000 after acquiring an additional 887,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,722,000 after acquiring an additional 818,615 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $154.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.79. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

