Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 10,259 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 221,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 286,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $152.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.99 billion, a PE ratio of 140.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

