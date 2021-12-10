Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 162,753 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 162,753 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $97.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.15. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

