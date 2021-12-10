Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,562 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Oracle by 39,163.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after buying an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55. The company has a market cap of $243.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

