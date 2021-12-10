Harvey Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.91 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $102.92. 41,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,968. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

