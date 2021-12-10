Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits Market Capitalization of $104.08 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.39 or 0.00013353 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $104.08 million and $1.48 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,831.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.45 or 0.08328034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00316126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.46 or 0.00935492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00077828 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.00401199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00275468 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 16,295,512 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

