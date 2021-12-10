HC Wainwright Raises Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Price Target to $12.00

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its price target upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $121.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $90,228.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 16,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $91,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 190,683 shares of company stock worth $995,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

