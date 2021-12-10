HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Cut by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,959 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 3.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $66,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,494,000 after purchasing an additional 334,783 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $242.36. 5,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,617. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.43 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.35.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.