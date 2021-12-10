HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $27,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.35.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $241.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.83. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

