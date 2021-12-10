Head to Head Analysis: HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citrix Systems and HubSpot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 3 3 1 0 1.71 HubSpot 0 2 21 1 2.96

Citrix Systems presently has a consensus target price of $102.60, indicating a potential upside of 25.87%. HubSpot has a consensus target price of $795.44, indicating a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Citrix Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than HubSpot.

Volatility & Risk

Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citrix Systems and HubSpot’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.24 billion 3.14 $504.45 million $2.51 32.47 HubSpot $883.03 million 38.70 -$85.03 million ($1.66) -435.72

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citrix Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 9.97% 155.24% 6.61% HubSpot -6.50% -7.59% -3.00%

Summary

Citrix Systems beats HubSpot on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

