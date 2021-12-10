Head to Head Comparison: Arko (ARKO) and The Competition

Arko (NASDAQ: ARKO) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Arko to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Arko alerts:

66.8% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arko and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.58% 18.22% 1.40% Arko Competitors 1.82% 22.10% 4.72%

Volatility and Risk

Arko has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko’s competitors have a beta of 0.38, meaning that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arko and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion $13.19 million 57.75 Arko Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 10.00

Arko’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arko. Arko is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arko and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Arko Competitors 1107 2627 2675 83 2.27

Arko currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.09%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 21.84%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Arko beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.