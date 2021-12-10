Head-To-Head Comparison: Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) vs. Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Texas Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 2 4 0 2.67 Texas Capital Bancshares 1 5 6 0 2.42

Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $25.85, indicating a potential downside of 7.03%. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus price target of $75.30, indicating a potential upside of 28.76%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Texas Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares 40.56% 13.88% 1.26% Texas Capital Bancshares 23.46% 8.98% 0.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Texas Capital Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares $109.28 million 5.17 $22.54 million $2.36 11.78 Texas Capital Bancshares $1.24 billion 2.38 $66.29 million $4.54 12.89

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares. Atlantic Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats Atlantic Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

