Head-To-Head Comparison: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care and AtriCure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 1 2 5 0 2.50 AtriCure 0 1 7 0 2.88

Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus target price of $143.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.87%. AtriCure has a consensus target price of $90.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.72%. Given AtriCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AtriCure is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care 3.29% 6.85% 3.11% AtriCure 17.53% -11.12% -6.84%

Volatility and Risk

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and AtriCure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $498.83 million 17.10 -$34.38 million $0.29 463.00 AtriCure $206.53 million 15.64 -$48.15 million $0.95 74.01

Tandem Diabetes Care has higher revenue and earnings than AtriCure. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tandem Diabetes Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of AtriCure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AtriCure beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, and Other International. The company was founded by Michael D. Hooven on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, OH.

