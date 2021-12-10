Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 3943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BTSDF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

