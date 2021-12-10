HeartBout Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $154,072.06 and approximately $12.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

