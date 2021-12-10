Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.51.
HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.6% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 300,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 64,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 85.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 957,371 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $4,231,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 100,840.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 136,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 136,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.
About Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.
