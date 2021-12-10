HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target Lowered to €56.00 at Barclays

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from €59.00 ($66.29) to €56.00 ($62.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HDELY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €62.00 ($69.66) to €58.00 ($65.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

HDELY traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 139,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,586. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

