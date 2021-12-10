Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.95

Shares of Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.95 and traded as low as $85.30. Heineken shares last traded at $85.30, with a volume of 4,561 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.95.

About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

