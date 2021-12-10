Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Helios Technologies has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $101.30. 106,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,454. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,142. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 435.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

