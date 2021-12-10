HelloGold Achieves Market Cap of $233,532.39 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. HelloGold has a total market cap of $233,532.39 and approximately $261.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HelloGold

HGT is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

