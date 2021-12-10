Helpico Market Cap Reaches $388.87 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 277.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Helpico coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a total market cap of $388.87 and $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helpico alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.20 or 0.08225549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,375.62 or 0.99948646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00056857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helpico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helpico and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.