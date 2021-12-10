HempCoin Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $197.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,671.62 or 0.99287515 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00032018 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.07 or 0.00768679 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,385,695 coins and its circulating supply is 264,250,544 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

