Henry Fulbrook Abbott Sells 477 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $81.32. 84,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

