Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$11.900 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $74.30 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.83.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

