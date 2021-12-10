Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.700-$11.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett Sports also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.050 EPS.

HIBB stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.83.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

