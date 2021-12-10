High Performance Blockchain (HPB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $554,742.00

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and $554,742.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

High Performance Blockchain Profile

HPB is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

