Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,445 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 202.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $312.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.76. The company has a market cap of $780.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.96, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

