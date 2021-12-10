Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 1,017 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. EQ LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $471.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $458.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

