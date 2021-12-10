Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.4% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1,585.6% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 34,407 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $332.80 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $925.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500,188 shares of company stock worth $511,637,776 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

