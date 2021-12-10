Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 0.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $245.86 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

