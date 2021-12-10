Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,456 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $169.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

